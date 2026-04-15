Dubai to host 3rd Mawarid FinTech Summit with 1,000 global decision-makers, experts

DUBAI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Around 1,000 of the region’s and the world’s most prominent decision-makers, along with representatives from more than 500 specialised institutions and leading entities in the fields of financial services, regulation, and digital innovation, will participate in the third edition of the Mawarid FinTech Summit, which will be held on April 23 in Dubai.

The summit, organised by Mawarid Finance, will also see the participation of fintech companies, banks, investors, and financial policymakers to shed light on the next phase of anticipated growth for the fintech sector, which is witnessing rapid and remarkable development in the United Arab Emirates.

The third edition of this summit, which has seen an increase in the exhibition space allocated to participants, will feature the launch of a specialised laboratory in innovation and fintech, offering participants an unprecedented interactive opportunity to explore the latest technologies, emerging solutions, and the next generation of financial services.

Organised networking sessions will be held between companies and institutions to build a network of relationships, while an exclusive roundtable dedicated to senior figures will bring together regulatory bodies and leaders in the sector to discuss the current state and future of financial infrastructure, compliance regulations, digital inclusion, embedded finance, and more.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, stated that this summit embodies the growing desire for purposeful innovation and practical cooperation among professionals in this field in the region, with a particular focus on transforming ideas into established partnerships, actual products, and tangible progress.