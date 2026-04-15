Saud bin Saqr receives Swiss Ambassador to UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to H.H. Sheikh Saud at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Switzerland across various fields. They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

Mattli expressed thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm reception and generous hospitality, praising the strong cooperation ties between Switzerland and the UAE, as well as the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing.

He also commended Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing sustainable development across various sectors.