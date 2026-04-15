UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous Director of NCM with 'Rank of Minister'

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting Dr Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous the “Rank of Minister”.

The Decree shall take effect from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Dr Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous is among the UAE’s leading figures in the field of meteorology at both regional and international levels. He currently serves as President of the World Meteorological Organisation, in addition to his role as Director of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

He has contributed to advancing the meteorological sector in the UAE and strengthening its technical infrastructure, supporting the accuracy of weather forecasting and enhancing the country’s readiness to address climate change. He has also overseen advanced national programmes in rain enhancement science and weather modification.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous holds a PhD in Meteorology from the University of Belgrade, Republic of Serbia, a Master’s degree in Meteorology from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and a Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology from Saint Louis University, United States of America.