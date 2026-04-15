Hamdan bin Zayed reviews houbara bustards, wild hare breeding project in Al Dhafra

LIWA, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, visited the farm of Emirati citizen Ahmed Al Mansoori in Liwa, where he was briefed on an integrated project for breeding houbara bustards in line with the latest internationally approved wildlife conservation practices.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the houbara breeding centre project, which produced 240 birds over the past year. The project aims to increase production capacity to 5,000 birds over the next five years, supporting efforts to preserve biodiversity and maintain ecological balance.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said that such national initiatives reflect the awareness of UAE citizens regarding the importance of environmental conservation and the protection of natural heritage. He noted that supporting breeding projects contributes to promoting sustainable hunting practices and preserving wildlife species for future generations.

He added that the UAE leadership, under the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places strong emphasis on environmental sustainability projects and supports initiatives that enhance local production and strengthen environmental and food security.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed a wild hare breeding project, the first of its kind in the UAE to be implemented within a controlled environment using advanced systems. The project aims to produce 500 hares annually to supply natural reserves, thereby supporting the sustainability of ecosystems.

Several officials accompanied H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed during the visit.