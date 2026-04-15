CDA boosts social work ecosystem with induction of new cohort of social professionals

DUBAI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, members of the second cohort of social professionals for 2026 took the professional oath during a ceremony held at Al Khawaneej Majlis after completing all licensing requirements to practice in the social sector.

The oath highlights their commitment to delivering responsible social services grounded in the highest professional and ethical standards, underscoring the CDA’s continuous oversight and ongoing efforts to advance social work and enhance service quality.

This milestone highlights the Community Development Authority’s sustained efforts to build an integrated and professional social work ecosystem, strengthen efficiency and expertise, and ensure the delivery of specialised, high-quality services that respond to the needs of diverse community groups while keeping pace with social and economic developments.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid said that the professional oath-taking represents a qualitative step that reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading model in advancing community work.

She said, “At the Community Development Authority, we are committed to preparing qualified professionals equipped with the knowledge and expertise to deliver integrated, high-quality services that meet the needs of all segments of society. Each professional today adds real value to the social sector ecosystem in Dubai, reflecting our commitment to developing human capital and building a more resilient and sustainable society.”

She added, “We are working to enhance professionals’ readiness to respond to social and economic transformations, and to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to deliver innovative solutions focused on prevention and empowerment before intervention. This investment in qualifying and licensing social professionals is a key pillar in building strong and sustainable social capital that supports Dubai’s development journey and enhances the well-being of all community members.”

The latest cohort adds 49 licenced professionals to the wider pool, bringing the total number of licensed social professionals in Dubai since the launch of the initiative to 1,109. This reflects the expanding reach and comprehensiveness of the licensing framework, implemented across 196 government entities and 864 public sector institutions, with the participation of 186 national cadres, reinforcing the value of effective investment in national human capital and strengthening the CDA’s leading role in developing a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable social sector.

This direction is closely aligned with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33,’ which places quality of life and the well-being of citizens and residents at its very core. By preparing qualified professionals and regulating practice through clear governance frameworks, the CDA continues to strengthen the foundations of a cohesive society and stable families, reinforcing Dubai’s sustainable development journey and its position as a leading enabler of social work and a trusted source of community knowledge and expertise.