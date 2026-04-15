SIB organises 'Career Path' workshop to support national talents

SHARJAH, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting national talent and enhancing their readiness for the job market, Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) organised a workshop titled “Career Path” as part of its “Mehnati” programme, one of SIB’s key initiatives for university and college students across the UAE.

The workshop was conducted under the supervision of the Training and Development Department and in collaboration with the Emiratisation Department, reflecting SIB’s strategic focus on empowering young Emirati talent through practical, knowledge-based learning.

In this context, Fadheela AL Marzouqi, Head of Human Resources at SIB, said, “At Sharjah Islamic Bank, we firmly believe that investing in young national talent is a cornerstone of sustainable development. Through initiatives such as the ‘Mehnati’ programme, we aim to equip students with the knowledge and practical experience needed to succeed in their careers.”

The ‘Career Path’ workshop is an important step in familiarising students with labour market requirements and in enhancing their skills, thereby contributing to the development of a qualified generation capable of playing an active role in shaping the future of the banking sector and the national economy.

The workshop covered a wide range of knowledge-based and professional development topics, including an overview of Islamic banking, the history of the banking sector, as well as its functions and types, in addition to a comprehensive introduction to the concept of Islamic financial institutions.

Students were also introduced to Sharjah Islamic Bank’s vision, mission, and core values, which helped them gain a deeper understanding of the banking environment and its institutional culture.

On the skills development front, the workshop focused on equipping students with practical tools to support their career development. This included training in goal-setting and effective communication, as well as practical guidance on how to navigate job interviews and apply for positions in a professional manner that reflects their readiness for the workforce.

“Mehnati” Programme: bridging academic learning and practical experience

The “Mehnati” programme is a practical training initiative tailored for Emirati university and college students, aiming to provide them with hands-on experience through direct workplace exposure while enhancing their knowledge and skills during an accredited training period.