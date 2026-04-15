Resumption of in-person learning in public, private higher education institutions effective April 20

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the resumption of in-person learning for all students, as well as academic and administrative staff, at public and private higher education institutions starting Monday, 20th April 2026.

This follows the completion of the necessary readiness and preparation plans, including the preparedness of buildings and facilities, the updating of safety and security procedures, and the strengthening of the readiness of academic and administrative staff, ensuring the provision of a safe and stable learning environment for students.

The Ministry said that some private higher education institutions will have the flexibility to implement hybrid and distance learning models when needed, in accordance with approved regulations, in a manner that takes into account the readiness of each institution and the requirements of organised academic implementation.

It affirmed that higher education institutions, in coordination with the Ministry and relevant authorities, will continue to monitor the implementation of readiness and operational plans, ensuring a smooth return to in-person learning in line with the highest standards of safety and quality.

It added that educational institutions will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring the continuity of the educational process with smoothness and flexibility.