In-person learning to resume for all nurseries, kindergartens, public, private schools starting 20 April

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education has announced the resumption of in-person learning for all enrolled children, students, educational staff, and administrative staff in public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools, effective Monday, 20th April 2026.

This follows schools’ completion of the necessary readiness and preparation plans, including facility preparedness, training of educational and administrative staff, and updating safety and security procedures, thereby reinforcing a safe and reassuring learning environment for students and their families.

The Ministry added that private schools will have the flexibility to implement the hybrid rotational model when needed, in accordance with approved regulations and under the supervision of local education authorities, in a manner that takes into account the readiness of each educational institution and ensures smooth implementation.

It also emphasised that private schools implementing the hybrid rotational model must organise staff deployment in a manner that supports continuity of learning and does not require assigning the same teacher to deliver both in-person and remote instruction simultaneously, thereby preserving education quality and balancing professional workloads for teaching staff.

The Ministry also indicated that educational institutions will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring continuity of education with flexibility and smooth implementation.