Mansour bin Zayed attends wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended a wedding reception hosted by Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim on the occasion of the marriage of his son Abdul Jalil to the daughter of Abdulla Ahmed Yusuf Alkhater. The reception was held at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed extended his congratulations and best wishes to the groom and his family, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life.

The wedding ceremony featured a number of heritage segments, including traditional Emirati folk performances.