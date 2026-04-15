Bahrain's King receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

MANAMA, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received today at Al-Sakhir Palace Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed the current regional situation and the efforts being made toward it, in addition to the most important developments on both the regional and international levels, and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Separately, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, held a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart. They discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation and political and diplomatic coordination in regional and international forums during the Kingdom of

The ministers aimed to serve the interests and common goals of both countries, enhancing the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to mobilise support for the position of the Council member states regarding the recent Iranian attacks and the resulting losses of life and property. They also addressed the consequences of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the global economy and the supply of energy, food, and international trade.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments and current challenges, highlighting the GCC's efforts to promote joint Gulf cooperation and solidify unity to maintain the security and stability of member states, protect citizens and residents, and defend their interests.