UAE strongly condemns school shooting in Central Türkiye

ABU DHABI, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident at a school in central Türkiye, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and extremism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.