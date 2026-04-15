White House: US in discussions for second round of Iran talks in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday that the United States is currently in discussions regarding the possibility of holding a second round of negotiations with Iran in Pakistan.

Speaking during a press briefing at the White House today, Leavitt stated that discussions with Iran are productive and ongoing, adding that the administration feels good about the prospects of a deal.

She further noted that any upcoming round of talks would very likely be held in Islamabad, the same venue as the previous meetings.