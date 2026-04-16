UAE Good Delivery-accredited gold secures listing on Multi Commodity Exchange of India

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Good Delivery Standard, introduced to reinforce the integrity and transparency of the country’s gold supply chains, has been recognised by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

The Exchange has announced that it will now list 100-gram gold bars produced by UAE Good Delivery-accredited refineries, underscoring the trust the international gold trading community places in UAE-refined gold, as well as the growing integration of the UAE Good Delivery Standard into India’s domestic gold market.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Emirates Bullion Market Committee, has welcomed this milestone as a clear reflection of the UAE’s commitment to fostering globally competitive trade standards, which reinforces the UAE’s status as a leading international hub for the precious metals industry.

He commented, “The UAE plays a central role in global gold trade, and our commitment to responsible sourcing underpins the trust we have built with partners worldwide. The UAE Good Delivery Standard is a core component of the robust regulatory framework that we have developed to meet, and in many cases exceed, global best practice. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India’s decision to list gold from Good Delivery-accredited refineries is a strong affirmation of the standards that guide our sector.”

The listing also reflects the importance of India to the UAE’s gold supply chains. Gold trade has been a key contributor to the increase in bilateral non-oil trade following the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations in 2022.

Between 2022 and 2025, bilateral gold trade values increased from approximately US$3 billion to US$17 billion, highlighting the strong value proposition of UAE Good Delivery beyond the preferential provisions under CEPA.

Market participants continue to recognise the UAE’s importance as a trusted and reliable partner to one of the world’s largest gold-consuming markets.