FNC participates in Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Mir Hashim Khouri and Khalid Omar Al Kharji, members of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the fifth Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

The conference was held on the sidelines of the 152nd IPU Assembly meetings, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye from 14th April to 19th April 2026, in Istanbul.

During the FNC’s intervention, Khouri stressed that the current phase requires clear and responsible parliamentary positions that reject escalation and tensions, and promote peaceful solutions and dialogue as a strategic option for resolving conflicts.

The FNC member underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary coordination among Non-Aligned Movement countries to address shared challenges and support international efforts to achieve security, stability and sustainable development.

He also underscored the need to condemn Iranian attacks targeting the UAE, other GCC countries and Jordan, which have affected infrastructure and civilian facilities, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to the security and stability of states, as well as the safety of civilians.

Khouri emphasised that protecting vital infrastructure is an integral responsibility of the international community during conflicts.