CBUAE highlights UAE’s proactive approach to financial resilience in Washington

WASHINGTON, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) continued its participation in the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, as well as the meetings of the G20, G24 and BRICS, held in Washington, DC, from 13th April till 18th April 2026.

The meetings were attended by central bank governors, finance ministers and representatives of international financial institutions.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, led the Bank’s delegation in a number of ministerial meetings and high-level dialogue sessions. The delegation included Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability; Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision; and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Head of International Relations, in addition to a number of senior officials.

Balama delivered the UAE’s keynote address at the high-level meeting of the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region with the IMF, attended by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF.

The address focused on developments in the global economy, geopolitical challenges and their implications for both the regional and global economy. He highlighted the UAE’s proactive and leading role in safeguarding the resilience of vital sectors.

He also reaffirmed the UAE’s continued efforts to develop proactive frameworks aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the financial sector, including the Proactive Financial Institution Resilience Package launched by the CBUAE in March, in a first-of-its-kind step by a central bank in the region, which contributed to reinforcing the sector’s resilience and sustainability.

He also led the delegation in the meetings of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24).

On the sidelines of the meetings, the Governor and the accompanying delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with a number of central bank governors and senior officials from international financial institutions. These included separate meetings with Madis Müller, Governor of Eesti Pank, and Natia Turnava, Governor of the National Bank of Georgia, during which they discussed ways to strengthen monetary and financial cooperation, exchanged views on priorities for the next phase, and explored opportunities to further develop financial infrastructure for both sides.

This regular participation reflects the CBUAE’s role in contributing to international dialogue on the future of the global economy and financial stability, underscoring the UAE’s position as an active partner in supporting efforts aimed at promoting economic and financial stability at both regional and international levels.