UAE reinforces commitment to nuclear safety at International Review Meeting

VIENNA, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has presented its Tenth National Report at the Review Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), held at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The UAE delegation presented the national report as part of the review process under the Convention, highlighting the country’s continued commitment to the highest standards of nuclear safety, transparency, and international cooperation.

The UAE’s National Report outlines the legislative, regulatory, and operational measures undertaken to fulfil its obligations under the Convention on Nuclear Safety. It highlights significant progress since the previous review cycle, including the successful transition of all four units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant into full commercial operation, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme.

The report further demonstrates the strength and continuous evolution of the UAE’s regulatory framework.

During the reporting period, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) updated key regulations, including enhanced requirements on the physical protection and cybersecurity of nuclear facilities, and strengthened certification frameworks for nuclear operating personnel.

In addition, FANR issued new regulatory guides to reinforce the security and safe transport of radioactive materials, while advancing a forward-looking regulatory masterplan (2025–2029) to address emerging technologies and future regulatory needs.

Nawah Energy Company (ENEC Operations) demonstrated continued improvement in operational performance, including the effective execution of refuelling outages and the safe maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The operator further strengthened nuclear safety culture through independent assessments and workforce engagement, while advancing a highly skilled national workforce through structured training programmes. It also supported the growth of the UAE’s nuclear supply chain through strategic partnerships, contributing to long-term energy security and sustainable economic development.

During the presentation, the UAE highlighted key achievements, including advancements in regulatory infrastructure, the continuous development of human capital and national capabilities.

The report also underscores the UAE’s proactive approach to integrating international best practices, including alignment with IAEA safety standards and the implementation of the Vienna Declaration on Nuclear Safety principles.

In addition, the UAE emphasised its commitment to continuous improvement, addressing recommendations from previous review meetings, strengthening emergency preparedness frameworks, and advancing research and innovation to support long-term nuclear safety and sustainability.

“The UAE’s Tenth National Report reflects our sustained commitment to the highest standards of nuclear safety, supported by a robust and evolving regulatory framework,” said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR. “It highlights the UAE’s continued progress in ensuring the safe and secure operation of Barakah, while reinforcing our role as a responsible and transparent contributor to the global nuclear safety regime.”

The Convention on Nuclear Safety is an international, legally binding instrument that aims to achieve and maintain a high level of safety at nuclear power plants worldwide through national measures and international cooperation.

Contracting Parties are required to submit periodic national reports for peer review, fostering transparency and the exchange of best practices.

The UAE became a Contracting Party to the Convention in 2009 and continues to actively engage in its review processes, reaffirming its position as a responsible and committed member of the international nuclear community.