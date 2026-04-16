UAE leaders congratulate To Lam on election as President of Vietnam

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam on the occasion of his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Vietnamese President and to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.