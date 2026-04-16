General Women’s Union expands partnerships in China

BEIJING, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the General Women's Union (GWU) expanded its economic partnerships in China this week, holding high-level meetings aimed at boosting female entrepreneurship and institutional cooperation.

The visit, supported by the UAE Embassy in Beijing, is part of efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation and advance the UAE-China Women Entrepreneurs Council.

The delegation met the China Association of Women Entrepreneurs, reviewed experiences in supporting women’s leadership and economic participation, and discussed opportunities for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The meeting highlighted the GWU's experience in empowering Emirati women, alongside an overview of the Chinese association’s efforts and initiatives to support women leaders across various sectors.

Discussions also covered prospects for future cooperation, with a focus on exchanging expertise in developing business environments that support women and strengthening institutional frameworks to enhance their economic empowerment.

Talks also covered collaboration in digital economy sectors and cross-border e-commerce during a meeting with the China Association of Trade in Services, including the development of training programmes for women leaders.

The GWU's visit reflects its strategy to build international partnerships, enhance the global presence of Emirati women, and support their role in sustainable development.