Digital Dubai launches AI programme to train 50,000 government employees

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has launched the “AI Workforce Transformation Programme (AI+)”, a strategic initiative to train 50,000 Dubai Government employees.

The programme is delivered in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, under the umbrella of the Dubai Future Foundation, to enhance the future readiness of government talent and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across government operations.

The programme is designed to equip all Dubai Government employees with the skills and knowledge required to effectively adopt and apply AI technologies in developing government services and institutional processes. It offers tailored learning tracks aligned with different job roles, contributing to increased productivity, improved performance, and the promotion of a culture rooted in innovation.

“Through this programme, we are advancing a new, intelligence-driven government model, where human capabilities and AI work in synergy to enhance productivity, accelerate decision-making, and elevate digital quality of life. This initiative represents a tangible step towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading digital city," said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said that investing in people is the foundation for shaping the future. The programme is designed to enable employees to effectively apply advanced technologies in the workplace, enhance government efficiency, boost productivity, and foster a culture of continuous learning and institutional innovation.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said, “The AI Workforce Transformation Programme (AI+) marks a significant milestone in accelerating the adoption of AI applications across the Dubai Government. It focuses on building specialised capabilities that enable entities to transform advanced technologies into practical, high-impact use cases.”

The programme targets all Dubai Government employees through specialised training tracks tailored to different job categories. The leadership track features expert-led sessions and roundtable discussions on AI opportunities and challenges, alongside case studies from leading countries and insights into government-level AI adoption strategies.