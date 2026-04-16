Aldar closes AED5 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar Properties PJSC has successfully closed an AED5 billion (US$1.36 billion) five-year syndicated sustainability-linked revolving syndicated credit facility (RCF).

The transaction attracted participation from 10 major UAE, regional and international financial institutions, reflecting strong confidence in Aldar’s credit strength, the resilience of its business model, and the UAE’s economic and real estate market fundamentals.

The facility further strengthens Aldar’s liquidity position, bringing total available liquidity to AED38.2 billion, including AED13.9 billion in cash and AED24.4 billion in undrawn committed facilities. The company’s average senior debt maturity stands at five years, while the average maturity of undrawn committed facilities is three-and-a-half years.

“This transaction reflects the strength and stability of Aldar’s diversified business, as well as the depth of our relationships with local, regional and international financial institutions," said Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar. "The syndication and book building process commenced in February and progressed in line with the original plan, supported by leading banks, demonstrating strong commitment to Aldar and the UAE economy."

He added, "With an exceptionally strong liquidity position, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities across Aldar’s development and investment platforms, delivering for our communities and creating long-term economic value for all stakeholders.”

The syndication brought together a group of international, regional, and local financial institutions, including new lenders.

The structure of the facility provides maximum optionality to participating banks and broadens the pool of demand given USD and AED tranches, conventional as well as Sharia-compliant formats, and linkage to Aldar’s sustainability initiatives.

Participating banks were Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. – Abu Dhabi Branch, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf), Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, and SMBC (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation).

The facility builds on Aldar’s strong track record of accessing diverse funding sources, including an AED3.67 billion ($1 billion) public hybrid notes issuance and AED3.67 billion ($1 billion) private placement with Apollo completed earlier this year.

It also follows the AED9 billion sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility closed in January 2025. Together, these transactions have strengthened Aldar’s capital structure, enhanced financial flexibility, and reinforced resilience.

The latest senior unsecured committed multi-tranche facility incorporates both conventional and Islamic tranches across AED and USD currencies and is structured as a committed revolving facility linked to a floating rate. It is also linked to sustainability KPIs, reinforcing Aldar’s commitment to measurable ESG targets and responsible business practices.

By integrating sustainability into its financing framework, Aldar strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable growth while supporting its broader ambition of creating long-term value for stakeholders.

In January 2026, Moody’s reaffirmed Aldar’s Baa2 credit rating with a stable outlook, a rating first assigned to Aldar in 2017. Since then, Aldar has maintained a stable investment grade rating, which remains central to its capital raising strategy across the capital structure.