FemTech Hackathon winners unveiled at Women’s Pavilion, Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- An AI-powered decision engine designed to eliminate clinical misdiagnosis, a menstrual-cycle-synced nutrition app and a wearable device to prevent and treat mastitis are among the winning innovations from the second edition of the FemTech Hackathon at the Women’s Pavilion in Expo City Dubai.

The hackathon brought together 46 students, aged 16-18 years, from 23 schools and 20 nationalities to explore some of the most pressing gaps in women’s health and highlighted how addressing these gaps could contribute US$1 trillion annually to the global economy by 2040.

During the event, students worked in guided teams alongside eight mentors across scientific research, women’s health, entrepreneurship and technology to develop research-informed, tech-driven solutions.

Ten teams – marking a 30 percent increase in participation from the inaugural edition in 2025 – presented their ideas to a panel of expert judges, with three emerging as winners.

"The second edition of the FemTech Hackathon represents another positive step in our mission to shape a more inclusive, forward-thinking future for women’s health," said Maha Gorton, Head of Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai. "Across the weekend, impactful ideas for solving critical healthcare challenges dominated discussions between young innovators and industry experts, highlighting what’s possible when emerging talent is given the right support and guidance.”

Bloom secured the first place with a wearable breast device designed to help prevent and treat mastitis by gently warming and unclogging milk ducts, while providing comfort and strengthening the bond between mother and newborn during breastfeeding.

Luma won second place with an AI-powered B2B platform offering an exclusively female-oriented decision engine that allows clinicians to better diagnose women’s health issues more accurately and efficiently.

Nutra was third with a nutrition app synchronised with women’s menstrual cycles to support healthier lifestyles and habits.

All three winning teams will now be invited to a series of career days in partnership with industry leaders, offering hands-on exposure to the real-world landscape of women’s health and femtech. They will also showcase their innovations at the upcoming Her Health Summit – a three-day conference bringing together scientists, clinicians, innovators and the wider community.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the FemTech Hackathon continues to evolve as part of a broader FemTech Hub – an expanding platform designed to engage students, mentors and experts in advancing women’s health through education, innovation and collaboration.