UAE President receives written message from President of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, pertaining to bilateral relations and means of enhancing joint cooperation.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during a meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi with Yernar M. Lazar, Special Envoy and Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Yernar discussed bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan and ways to further develop cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests and support sustainable development in both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.