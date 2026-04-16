UAE elected to World Food Programme Executive Board

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has been elected to the Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP) for the 2026–2028 term, at a time of escalating global food security challenges and mounting risks linked to disruptions in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, developments that could push tens of millions into acute hunger.

The UAE’s election underscores its pivotal role within the global humanitarian ecosystem.

Dubai hosts the United Nations’ largest humanitarian logistics hub, strategically located near Jebel Ali Port and integrated with global supply chain support networks. This positioning enables the rapid rerouting of humanitarian aid when maritime corridors are disrupted.

The UAE has also activated alternative land corridors and launched an international air bridge that delivered critical supplies to more than 100 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In parallel, the UN Humanitarian Response Depot in Dubai continues to activate alternative land, sea and air corridors to ensure life-saving assistance reaches affected populations across Asia and Africa, despite delays hindering the delivery of tens of thousands of tonnes of aid.

The UAE’s accession to the WFP Executive Board marks a shift from a leading donor to a strategic partner, reflecting its vision of a world free from hunger. It also reinforces its commitment to linking humanitarian response with sustainable development and building more resilient food systems.

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN, said, “Our membership on this Board strengthens the UAE’s role in shaping the strategic direction of the World Food Programme. We will work to place innovation, logistical efficiency, and resilient food systems at the core of the international response, today and in the future.”

The UAE’s election comes at a critical juncture, as oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has declined sharply since 28th February, 2026, amid escalating attacks on regional states and increasing threats to maritime security in this vital waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic maritime chokepoints, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit, along with one-third of global fertiliser trade. The Gulf region accounts for 25 percent of global natural gas, 20 percent of global oil and approximately 70 percent of the world’s petrochemical feedstock. In addition, 33 percent of global fertilisers are exported from Gulf countries, making any disruption to the Strait a direct threat to global food security.

The United Nations has warned that continued disruption could drive an additional 45 million people into acute hunger, while a further 4 million people in the Arab world risk falling into poverty.

The UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to engaging in all relevant multilateral forums and expressed readiness to support international efforts aimed at reopening and safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz. It stressed that protecting freedom of navigation is a collective responsibility essential to ensuring global economic stability, preventing the escalation of crises and guaranteeing that food reaches those in need.

The UAE further emphasised that using maritime routes as leverage or a tool of economic coercion constitutes economic warfare and piracy, an unacceptable practice that threatens global supply chains and economic stability far beyond the region.

As a member of the WFP Executive Board, the UAE will continue efforts to ensure the delivery of food assistance to those most in need, regardless of challenges affecting global supply chains or threats to food security.

In a related development, the UAE was re-elected for the second consecutive time on 8th April 2026, to the Executive Board of UN Women for the 2026–2028 term, reflecting its commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls worldwide. The UAE was also elected, alongside Saudi Arabia, India and China, to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations for the 2027–2030 term.