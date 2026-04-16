Sharjah honours group of Jordanian intellectuals

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum continued its celebratory journey, moving between Arab cities and capitals, affirming its established presence as a leading honouring initiative that strengthens the Arab cultural scene and celebrates Arab creatives in their homelands.

The forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

At its new stop, the forum settled in the Jordanian capital Amman, where the 26th edition was held, celebrating four Jordanian creatives: translator Dr Mohammed Asfour, critic Dr Nayef Al Ajlouni, writer and heritage researcher Dr Ahmad Sharif Al Zoubi, and poet Mariam Al Saifi.

The forum comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to honour literary figures who have contributed to serving contemporary Arab culture. This is the sixth time the forum has been held in Jordan.

Amid celebratory atmospheres marked by official, cultural and family presence, the forum was held at the National Library Department in Amman. It was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Dr. Nidal Al Ayasrah, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, on behalf of the Jordanian Minister of Culture Mustafa Al Rawashdeh; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture; and Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Jordan, as well as a large number of Jordanian and Arab writers, thinkers, intellectuals and those interested in cultural affairs.

The programme segments were presented by the Jordanian poet Iman Al Hadaidi, who noted in her speech the prominent cultural role played by Sharjah at the Arab and global levels, stressing that the Cultural Honouring Forum is part of a wider cultural project, namely the Sharjah cultural project.

Abdullah Al Owais conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi to the honourees of this edition, and also conveyed his regards and wishes for their success and prosperity.

He said that the forum has consolidated its presence in the Arab cultural scene, until it has become a luminous beacon and a high platform for celebrating creative wordsmiths and honouring intellectual figures who have devoted themselves to Arab culture, making creativity a message and knowledge a path towards elevating humanity.

He pointed out that this “blessed gathering is an eloquent expression of the fruitful cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, stemming from solid fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan, under the patronage of the wise leadership in both countries.”

Dr. Al Ayasrah delivered the speech of Mustafa Al Rawashdeh, where he began by welcoming the guests from the Sharjah Department of Culture, as well as the honourees, affirming that the forum reminds us of creative minds and provides an opportunity to review their achievements through a generous gesture and continuous patronage from the Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Nayef Al Ajlouni delivered the speech on behalf of the honourees, saying, “I am pleased, both personally and on behalf of my two respected colleagues and my respected female colleague among the honoured figures, at this Jordanian stop of the 26th edition of the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum, to express my deep thanks and sincere appreciation to the sponsor of this honour, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

He said that Sharjah’s Department of Culture’s celebration of distinguished intellectual and creative achievements across the Arab world, and its continuous contribution to serving contemporary Arab culture, goes beyond personal honouring to broader intellectual horizons with national and human dimensions.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Owais and Al Qasir, accompanied by Hamad Al Matrooshi and Nidal Al Ayasrah, presented certificates of appreciation to the four honourees. The certificates bore the signature of the Ruler of Sharjah in recognition of their literary and intellectual efforts.

The honouring ceremony was accompanied by an exhibition featuring a number of publications from the Sharjah Department of Culture. These included: Sharjah Cultural Magazine, Al Rafid Magazine, Al Qawafi Magazine, Theatre Magazine, Al Heera from Sharjah Magazine, and a number of other literary works across various fields.