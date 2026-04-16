Minister of State for International Cooperation affirms UAE’s resilience, strong US partnership at Semafor World Economy Summit

WASHINGTON, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Speaking yesterday at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed the UAE’s resilience in the face of Iran’s recent, unprecedented, unprovoked terrorist attacks on the country.

Al Hashimy highlighted the effectiveness of UAE air defences and the resolve, resilience and strength of UAE citizens and residents.

“Our community reaffirmed what the UAE has put on the table as a way of life, to not just be prosperous, but also to live in security,” she said. “That is a testament to the leadership of the country and the spirit of the Emirates.”

She also addressed the critical issue of freedom of navigation, noting the global economic impact of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Nobody should control the Strait of Hormuz – that's the whole point,” she said. “International passageways are a public good.”

Al Hashimy stated that the Strait of Hormuz is a vital corridor for around one-fifth of global energy supplies and a key artery for a wide range of essential goods, including 30 percent of global fertilisers, 25 percent of liquefied natural gas, 25 percent of global oil supplies and 70 percent of the world’s petrochemical materials.

She emphasised that any sustainable resolution to the conflict must address the root causes of instability and ensure the protection of global trade routes and critical economic infrastructure.

Underscoring the UAE’s forward-looking vision, Al Hashimy said the country’s partnership with the US is only getting stronger. She stressed that recent regional tensions have not weakened this partnership; rather, they have reinforced close coordination.

“This is a relationship that is not just diversified, but it's also an ambitious relationship that goes from one administration to another,” she said. “We have already invested about a trillion dollars in the US economy, and we've committed to investing another US$1.4 trillion over 10 years.”

She cited the UAE’s cooperation with the US on space exploration as an example of the ambitious, innovative nature of the bilateral relationship.

Al Hashimy’s comments come during a visit to Washington, where she will also meet with members of Congress, leading policy experts and humanitarian NGOs.

In her engagements with American counterparts, Al Hashimy will reinforce the depth of UAE-US relations and underscore the importance of cooperation to enhance stability, support sustainable economic growth and address shared global priorities.