SEWA begins installing water-saving devices at citizens' homes

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the mechanisms for implementing a new water conservation initiative for citizens’ homes across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The initiative was launched in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and aims to install more than 750,000 water-saving devices in over 45,000 homes across various cities and regions of the emirate.

Majid Haremel Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Corporate Support at the authority, stated that the initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability and promote a culture of responsible resource consumption. This follows the success of a previous home conservation initiative that targeted a specific segment of society in Sharjah, including beneficiaries of the inflation allowance. He explained that the implementation mechanisms include eight main points.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Director of Media and Communication at the authority, emphasised that the initiative reflects the authority’s commitment to preserving water resources, expanding the number of beneficiaries, and reducing utility bills through modern water-saving technologies.