Dubai SME, Dubai Land Department sign MoU to enhance SME integration into Dubai’s dynamic real estate ecosystem

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Land Department (DLD) to strengthen coordination between the two key government entities, with the aim of deepening the integration of Emirati-owned SMEs within Dubai’s expanding real estate sector.

Under the agreement, the Dubai Land Department will facilitate access for Dubai SME members to activities related to owners’ associations and real estate operations. Real estate companies will collaborate with members across design, contracting, consultancy, and property management, strengthening participation across the sector’s value chain and increasing opportunities for Emirati enterprises to contribute to major development projects.

The agreement will contribute towards advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and make it the fastest growing and most attractive global hub for MNCs, SMEs, and local champions.

As part of broader efforts to integrate Emirati talent, Dubai SME aims to facilitate the launch of 8,000 new businesses by 2033, and increase the number of supported enterprises to 27,000, up from 19,000 at the end of 2024. It also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to increase homeownership, raise the sector’s GDP contribution, and enhance market transparency and competitiveness.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said, "Inspired by our city’s visionary leadership, this partnership with Dubai Land Department reflects our commitment to embedding Emirati entrepreneurs more deeply within Dubai’s high-growth sectors, particularly real estate, which remains a cornerstone of the Emirate’s economic diversification programme. By strengthening collaboration between government entities and creating direct pathways for engagement between Emirati entrepreneurs and developers, we are bolstering confidence in sustained government support for SMEs and positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, said, “This agreement underscores Dubai Land Department’s commitment to strengthening integration across government entities and expanding strategic partnerships that support the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate sector. We consider Small and Medium Enterprises key contributors to the sector’s value chain, and we are keen to empower them to operate in a clear, enabling regulatory environment while enhancing their readiness to participate in various real estate activities.”

Al Shehhi added, “We are also committed to providing regulatory and advisory frameworks that enhance compliance levels and support the development of national talent, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, ultimately strengthening the market’s competitiveness and transparency.”

The agreement prioritises regulatory awareness and compliance, with DLD providing guidance to Dubai SME members on real estate legislation and operational requirements, alongside joint workshops and awareness initiatives designed to strengthen sector knowledge and professional standards among entrepreneurs.

Dubai SME will promote DLD’s services through its platforms and networks, facilitate member access to relevant services, organise specialised training programmes, and coordinate structured matchmaking initiatives connecting SMEs with real estate developers and stakeholders.

Developers supporting SME participation will be formally recognised, reinforcing shared value creation within the sector and a culture of collaboration that has become a defining characteristic of Dubai's economic strategy.

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to deliver exceptional performance in Q1 2026, recording approximately AED252 billion in real estate transactions across more than 60,303 transactions, reflecting notable growth compared to the same period last year. This underscores the strength of investment momentum and sustained market demand.

Total real estate investments during the same period reached around AED173 billion through 57,744 investments, highlighting growing confidence among both local and international investors and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment.