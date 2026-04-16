UAE-French partnership key to stability, deterring threats: FNC Speaker

ISTANBUL, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), said that relations between the UAE and France constitute a well-established model of strategic partnership built on mutual trust and ongoing coordination, highlighting their significance in promoting regional and global security and stability.

This came during his meeting with Xavier Iacovelli, Vice-President of the Senate of France, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Istanbul, under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations.”

He noted that UAE-French relations span decades and have maintained momentum and development, reflecting the depth and diversity of the strategic partnership. He also expressed the UAE’s appreciation for France’s stance on developments related to Iranian attacks targeting the UAE, which reflects the strength of bilateral relations and is appreciated by the UAE leadership and people.

For his part, the Vice President of the French Senate expressed his country’s pride in the level of bilateral relations with the UAE, affirming appreciation for the role of the FNC and France’s keenness to further enhance cooperation with the UAE across various fields, particularly economic and defence sectors.

Ghobash stated that the UAE dealt with the Iranian attacks with high efficiency and advanced readiness, noting that its defence systems successfully intercepted nearly 3,000 missiles and drones, demonstrating the professionalism of the armed forces and the efficiency of its defence capabilities. He added that strategic partnerships, particularly defence cooperation with France, have contributed to strengthening these capabilities.

He stressed that the Iranian attacks constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms, requiring a firm international stance to prevent their recurrence and reinforce respect for international law.

The meeting also addressed the importance of safeguarding international waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the need to ensure freedom of navigation and prevent its use as a tool for political or economic pressure.

Regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, both sides stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to protect civilians and halt violations, noting that the scale of humanitarian response remains below the level of current challenges and should not be affected by escalating tensions elsewhere.

Ghobash also highlighted the importance of strengthening international partnerships in combating terrorism, particularly with France and the United States, stressing that joint action and international coordination are essential pillars for reinforcing security and stability at both regional and global levels.