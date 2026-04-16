Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies organises webinar on mental health in education during crises

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, in collaboration with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Sakina and the European Medical Association, organised a virtual scientific webinar titled “Mental Health in Education During Crises” with the participation of experts and specialists.

The webinar addressed the growing psychological challenges faced by students and educators amid rapid regional and global changes affecting the education sector.

The session featured Dr Khaled Al Qadri, Consultant in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Sakina, and Prof Francesca Rubulotta, Professor of Anaesthesia, Critical Care Medicine and Pain Medicine at the University of Catania in Italy, and was moderated by Dr Dalia Mabrouk, Research and Training Manager at the Emirates Scholar Centre.

Discussions focused on key aspects of mental health in educational environments during crises. Prof Rubulotta presented international experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the application of mental health strategies to support students and improve learning outcomes while reducing anxiety and stress.

Dr Al Qadri stressed the vital role of families in supporting children’s mental well-being, noting the importance of recognising early signs that may indicate the need for psychological support and providing effective emotional care.

Participants also addressed ways to identify early indicators of psychological disorders, methods to protect mental health during crises, and strategies for teachers to foster a safe and supportive learning environment.

The webinar concluded with practical recommendations aimed at strengthening awareness within the academic community and emphasising the importance of integrating psychological support into education systems.