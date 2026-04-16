MoHESR workshop explores aligning legal education with labour market needs

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), through the Legal Profession Manpower Transformation Working Group, held a specialised workshop to align legal education outcomes with labour market needs in the UAE.

The virtual workshop brought together more than 90 representatives from law firms, higher education institutions and legal authorities, with the participation of Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council; Dr Lowai Belhoul, Director-General of the Legal Affairs Department of Dubai; and Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of the Working Group.

The session forms part of a series aimed at identifying gaps between legal education and professional requirements, and developing more aligned and future-ready academic pathways.

Al Awar said the workshop reflects strong collaboration between decision-makers, academics and legal professionals, highlighting the role of the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills in aligning academic pathways with sector needs and advancing practice-oriented education.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that developing legal education is essential to sustaining the UAE’s judicial system, noting that such initiatives support the preparation of national talent and enhance the competitiveness of the legal sector.

Belhoul said, “The workshop strengthens integration between academic and professional perspectives, improving the quality of legal education and supporting the development of future-ready legal competencies.”

Essam Al Tamimi said the discussions provide an opportunity to reassess the relationship between legal education and practice, aiming to create balanced academic and practical pathways that reflect the realities of the profession.

The workshop focused on best practices in legal education, bridging skills gaps and enhancing graduate readiness, while supporting the development of a collaborative model that aligns education and training with labour market needs.

It also contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a destination for legal education and supports efforts to empower national talent and enhance the competitiveness of the legal sector.