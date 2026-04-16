NYU Abu Dhabi study explores use of marri nut for safer materials

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have identified the structural properties of the marri nut that could inspire the development of stronger and safer materials for protective applications.

The study, published in Advanced Science, found that the nut’s exceptional toughness is due to its layered internal structure, which combines a hard outer shell with a softer, flexible interior. This design enables it to absorb impact and distribute force without cracking.

Wegood Awad, postdoctoral associate at NYUAD, said, “The marri nut demonstrates how strength and flexibility can be combined within a single structure to improve impact resistance.”

Panče Naumov, Professor of Chemistry at NYUAD, added, “Nature shows that materials do not need to be simply hard to be strong. The marri nut absorbs energy and controls how cracks form, rather than allowing them to spread.”

The research, conducted over five years by the Smart Materials Lab at the Centre for Smart Engineering Materials, used advanced 3D imaging and mechanical testing to analyse the nut’s behaviour under pressure.

Despite being primarily composed of cellulose, the nut exhibited a rare combination of properties, including the ability to absorb energy while maintaining stiffness and remaining lightweight.

Based on these findings, researchers developed a bioinspired material that replicates the nut’s internal structure, demonstrating the potential of natural designs in creating advanced, impact-resistant materials.

The study was supported by the NYU Abu Dhabi Research Institute.