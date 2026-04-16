Al Jalila Foundation supports 13 healthcare initiatives, reaches 9,737 beneficiaries in 2025

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation supported 13 strategic healthcare initiatives and reached 9,737 beneficiaries across the community in 2025 through its programmes in care, learning, discovery, and community engagement, with donor contributions reaching AED435 million.

Al Jalila Foundation plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving. It also transforms the generosity of donors into tangible outcomes that create meaningful and lasting impact across the community.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Member of Dubai Health Board of Directors, said, "The achievements of Al Jalila Foundation in 2025 reflect the trust our donors and partners continue to place in our mission, as well as the impact of their contributions in advancing health for humanity. This generosity is the driving force for advancing patient care, accelerating research, and supporting education. As we look to the future, our commitment remains steadfast in fostering a culture of giving that places people at the heart of progress.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "We are proud of the progress we achieved during 2025, which reflects our commitment to advancing health for humanity, and the impact of generosity across our community. The year 2025 also held special significance, as our efforts aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community, celebrating the spirit of solidarity, shared responsibility, and collective contribution that defines our society.”

He added, "We extend our sincere gratitude to our partners in giving, whose generosity continues to strengthen the sustainability of our programmes and deepen our impact. Their support enables us to expand access to essential care, accelerate medical innovation, and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals, helping us build a healthier and more sustainable future for our communities."

Al Jalila Foundation provided comprehensive healthcare support to 3,628 patients over the past year through its programmes, including The Child Fund, which offers essential medical support to children, and A’awen, which provides medical assistance to UAE-based patients.

In line with its commitment to supporting Dubai Health’s Learning and Discovery missions, Al Jalila Foundation awarded 44 scholarships to students in 2025, alongside 24 research grants focused on priority areas including cancer, allergies, and infectious diseases. Supported research led to 15 peer-reviewed publications, four PhD and master’s theses, 67 conference presentations, and 69 training opportunities.

In community engagement, Al Jalila Foundation reached 6,041 beneficiaries through its programmes. This included 2,209 individuals supported through the Ta’alouf Programme, which empowers people of determination and their caregivers. A further 3,532 individuals benefited from the community-driven Wellness on Wheels mobile clinics offering screening and diagnostic services. In addition, 300 new members joined Majlis Al Amal, a first of its kind community centre in the UAE dedicated to female cancer patients and their wellbeing.

A key reflection of donors’ generosity is Dubai Health’s Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, which spans 59,000 m² and is designed according to environmentally sustainable principles to provide a full spectrum of care services in one location, from early diagnosis to treatment and supportive care. The hospital is set to serve as a centre of excellence for cancer treatment and research in the region.

Al Jalila Foundation continues to advance healthcare innovation through a series of strategic projects that support the development of Dubai Health’s facilities and expand their capacity. These 13 strategic projects include speciality and diagnostic units, residential endowments, and innovation centres.

Throughout 2025, Al Jalila Foundation continued to bring its philanthropic mission to life through a series of impactful events that engaged donors and partners and contributed to lasting community impact. These included The Evening of Hope, Pioneers of Giving, and The Hope Run. The Foundation also continued to roll out its initiatives in line with the Year of the Family, reinforcing its role in advancing health for humanity and supporting quality of life.