Eurozone annual inflation reaches 2.6% in March

BRUSSELS, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Annual inflation in the eurozone rose to 2.6 percent in March 2026, compared to 1.9 percent in February, according to data released by Eurostat. Inflation in the European Union also increased to 2.8 percent from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, inflation in the eurozone stood at 2.2 percent in March 2025, while the European Union recorded 2.5 percent during the same period last year.

Denmark recorded the lowest annual inflation rate at 1.0 percent, followed by the Czech Republic, Cyprus and Sweden at 1.5 percent each. Romania recorded the highest inflation rate at 9.0 percent, followed by Croatia at 4.6 percent and Lithuania at 4.4 percent.

The data showed that inflation decreased in three member states in March compared to February, remained unchanged in one country, and increased in 23 countries.

This rise reflects continued price pressures within the eurozone economy, which may prompt the European Central Bank to delay any potential steps to ease monetary policy in the coming period.