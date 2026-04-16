European Commission President affirms interconnectedness of Gulf, Europe security

BRUSSELS, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed today that the security of the Gulf and Europe is interconnected, stressing the European Union’s full solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its member states in confronting what she described as unjustified attacks by Iran.

Von der Leyen said in a statement following her meeting in Brussels with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, that recent developments clearly demonstrate why Iran must not possess nuclear weapons.

She expressed appreciation for the solidarity and mediation efforts shown by several Gulf countries in the Russia–Ukraine war, affirming that the current phase requires closer partnership between Europe and the Gulf states.

She added that the upcoming summit between the European Union and the GCC later this year represents an ideal opportunity to strengthen relations between the two sides.

Von der Leyen also expressed her anticipation of continuing discussions in Cyprus next week.