FNC Speaker highlights role of parliaments in peace, humanitarian response and maritime security

ISTANBUL, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), emphasised the importance of enhancing coordination and consultation among parliaments on regional and international issues, contributing to supporting paths of peace and stability and reinforcing political solutions to crises.

This came during his meeting with Oleksandr Kornienko, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Istanbul under the theme "Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations".

At the outset of the meeting, he welcomed the Ukrainian delegation and commended Ukraine’s position condemning the Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He praised the level of communication between the two sides, stressing the importance of leveraging parliamentary meetings to enhance mutual understanding and intensify coordination on issues of common interest, particularly in light of challenges posed by international crises.

Both sides exchanged views on the humanitarian cost of conflicts and stressed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially children, rejecting the targeting of vital facilities, and emphasising the need to strengthen international humanitarian efforts.