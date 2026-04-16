Bodour Al Qasimi witnesses launch of Children’s Literature Award

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), witnessed the launch of the 18th edition of the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, presented by e&, at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy.

The launch reflects UAEBBY’s commitment to supporting the children’s publishing sector and strengthening the global presence of Arabic literature.

The fair, held from 13th to 16th April, serves as a leading international platform bringing together publishers, authors and illustrators, offering opportunities for collaboration, translation and wider dissemination of Arabic publications.

The award features five categories: Early Childhood (birth to five years), Picture Book (5 to 9 years), Chapter Book (9 to 12 years), Young Adult (13 to 18 years), and Non-Fiction as a rotating category for readers up to 18 years.

Mohammed Al Amimi, Acting General Manager – Northern Emirates at e& UAE, said, “Our continued support reflects a long-standing partnership with UAEBBY and contributes to advancing the Arabic children’s book industry and nurturing creative talent.”

He added that the award strengthens the presence of the Arabic language globally and supports the development of high-quality content for younger generations.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, said, “Launching this edition at a global platform reflects our ambition to expand the award’s international reach and support authors, publishers and illustrators in producing works that meet global standards.”

She added that the award contributes to promoting reading culture among children and young adults while reinforcing their connection to the Arabic language.

Submissions are open to Arabic-speaking authors, illustrators and publishers worldwide until 31st August, 2026, with winners to be announced at the opening of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2026.

The total prize value is AED1.2 million across all categories.

Since its inception, the award has recognised hundreds of publications, supporting the growth of the Arab publishing sector and enhancing the global presence of Arabic children’s literature.