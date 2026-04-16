Sharjah Archaeology Authority advances framework to protect Faya World Heritage site

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), in collaboration with nine government entities, has advanced a comprehensive policy framework to govern development at the Faya World Heritage Property, reinforcing efforts to safeguard one of the world’s most significant archaeological landscapes.

Aligned with UNESCO World Heritage Centre guidelines, the framework establishes unified planning and development standards to protect the site’s authenticity while enabling sustainable growth.

The framework was developed following a three-day workshop held from 14th to 16th April at SAA headquarters and the Faya site, with participation from entities including the Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Housing Department, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Public Works Department, Mubadala, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Environment and Protected Areas Authority, and the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The workshop, led by SAA’s Tangible Cultural Heritage Department, focused on integrating conservation principles into development processes to ensure future interventions are guided by scientific evidence and long-term preservation objectives.

Eisa Yousif, Director-General of SAA, said, “The framework establishes a unified approach where development remains closely linked to preservation, ensuring the protection of the site’s authenticity and Outstanding Universal Value.”

Hamad Juma Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, said a joint technical committee has been formed with the Sharjah Housing Department to oversee planning coordination, masterplanning and documentation in line with international standards.

He added that the framework is supported by advanced geographic information systems to enable informed decision-making and strengthen heritage site management.

The workshop highlighted Faya’s global significance as a record of human presence in arid environments dating back more than 200,000 years, and reviewed international best practices in heritage site management.

A field visit to the site provided participants with insights into key archaeological features, including rock shelters, cave systems and Neolithic burial sites, reinforcing the importance of coordinated institutional action.

The final phase focused on developing an executive action plan to regulate urban development and ensure compliance with international standards.

The framework aims to unify institutional efforts and ensure long-term protection of the Faya site as a World Heritage Property and a national legacy for future generations.