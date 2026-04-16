TRENDS participates in UAE-China Business Promotion Conference

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory participated in the UAE-China Business Promotion Conference, held in Beijing at the invitation of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, as part of efforts to strengthen knowledge dialogue and economic partnerships between the two countries.

TRENDS was represented by senior researchers Awadh Mohammed Al Breiki and Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shehhi, within the UAE delegation attending events to advance bilateral cooperation in research, economics and technology.

On the sidelines of the conference, TRENDS signed several memoranda of understanding with Chinese companies and entities, including an agreement with the World Institute of Policy, Economy and Technology (WPET), aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise in research and future studies.

Participants noted that UAE-China economic relations have witnessed significant growth in recent years, with continued efforts required to sustain and further develop this cooperation.

The visit programme included a tour of Xinhua News Agency headquarters, where the delegation reviewed advanced media technologies and explored collaboration opportunities, as well as a visit to WPET to discuss strengthening academic and research partnerships.

Al Breiki and Al Shehhi said their participation reflects TRENDS’ role in building knowledge bridges between the UAE and global partners, supporting the country’s vision to advance the knowledge economy through international collaboration.

TRENDS continues to expand its global presence, with a focus on enhancing cooperation with China and monitoring developments in global economic trends, policy and technology.