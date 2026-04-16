Sultan of Oman, Emir of Qatar discuss regional developments

MUSCAT, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, and H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, discussed in Muscat today developments in the region and their impact on the security and stability of countries, the safety of their peoples, and their economic interests.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that both sides stressed the need to reach a final agreement and resolve the crisis at its roots, as well as intensify international efforts to ensure freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and guarantee the smooth flow of maritime transport and energy supplies.

The Sultan of Oman and the Emir of Qatar also held a private bilateral meeting, during which they discussed the strong and longstanding relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them across various fields for the benefit of their peoples, and exchanged views on pathways to achieving peace and stability at the regional and international levels.