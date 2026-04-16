Sharjah Museums Authority marks three decades since opening of Sharjah Science Museum

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Museums Authority is marking the 30th anniversary of Sharjah Science Museum under the slogan “Thirty Years of Scientific Achievement”, celebrating its role in promoting scientific culture and interactive learning since its opening on 17th April, 1996.

The milestone reflects three decades of advancing science education through innovative programmes that combine knowledge with hands-on experimentation, reinforcing the museum’s position as one of the UAE’s leading interactive educational destinations.

To mark the occasion, the museum will host a series of events and programmes throughout the year, with each month dedicated to a specific scientific theme. Activities begin on 17th April and include family workshops, celestial observation sessions and programmes highlighting the museum’s development and achievements.

Programmes will continue across the year, including the “Science with the Family” initiative in May, activities for World Environment Day in June, and space-themed events in July marking “Moon Day”. Summer programmes will run in August, followed by specialised initiatives in September for people with hearing disabilities.

Further events include activities for the International Day of Older Persons and World Space Week in October, innovation and family-focused programmes in November, and National Day celebrations in December.

Since its establishment, the museum has played a central role in transforming science into an interactive experience, particularly for children and young people, supporting Sharjah’s position as a cultural hub in the Arab world.

The museum was established under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who views museums as open educational spaces for future generations.

Over the years, the museum has expanded its programmes and partnerships with scientific and academic institutions, including the Emirates Astronomical Society, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, the University of Sharjah and Khalifa University, enhancing its educational offerings.

The museum features a range of facilities, including interactive exhibition halls covering physics, biology and astronomy, a planetarium offering immersive space experiences, and a lecture hall presenting live scientific demonstrations.

Its education centre provides more than 30 workshops for students across different educational levels, supporting schools and community engagement through practical scientific learning.

The museum also offers year-round programmes, including family workshops, seasonal camps and scientific events aligned with international occasions, alongside facilities designed to ensure accessibility for all visitors.

Sharjah Science Museum continues to play a key role in fostering scientific awareness, encouraging innovation and inspiring future generations through engaging and inclusive learning experiences.