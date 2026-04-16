PCFC ensures continuous supply of provision, fuel to ships at Dubai Ports, its anchorage areas

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Ports Authority (DPA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has affirmed its continuous readiness to deliver fully integrated maritime services to vessels calling at Dubai’s ports and its anchorage areas around the clock. This ensures uninterrupted operations with high efficiency while meeting the diverse needs of ships.

The DPA explained that its advanced operational system enables the provision of a comprehensive range of maritime services. These include vessel bunkering, supply of provision and medical provisions, crew change services, and various operational requirements, all delivered through streamlined procedures that enhance overall operational efficiency.

In this context, Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, stated that these efforts align with the Authority’s commitment to raising customer awareness about the availability and continuity of its services. He noted that the Authority adopts a proactive approach in communicating with ship operators and owners to ensure their needs are met promptly.

He added, “We continue to deliver flexible and responsive services that keep pace with the evolving requirements of the maritime sector. This is achieved by connecting vessels with approved service providers and facilitating seamless access to operational services with high efficiency and reliability. The Authority also maintains continuous coordination with service providers to ensure operational integration, resource readiness, and service delivery in line with the highest quality standards, enabling immediate response to vessel needs under all conditions”.

He further highlighted that the Authority provides direct communication channels with relevant entities and service providers, allowing customers to coordinate their requests with ease. He emphasised that the Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to ensure rapid response and service excellence.

Captain Al Blooshi concluded that the Dubai Ports Authority’s readiness and uninterrupted services are part of its ongoing