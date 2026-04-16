UAE summons Iraqi Chargé d’Affaires, delivers note of protest over terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi territory

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned Omar Abdulmajid Hamid Al Obaidi, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the UAE, and delivered a strongly worded note of protest, conveying the UAE’s strong condemnation and denunciation, and categorical rejection of the continuous unprovoked terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi territory, carried out by factions, militias, and armed terrorist groups affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the ceasefire announcement.

These unprovoked attacks have targeted several critical institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in flagrant violation of their sovereignty, airspace, and in clear breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

The note of protest – delivered by Ahmed Juma Al Marashda, Director of the Arab Affairs Department – emphasised that the continuous unprovoked attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the terrorist attacks carried out by its proxies, against countries in the Gulf, and the wider region, threaten regional stability and undermine international efforts aimed at reinforcing regional security.

Furthermore, these attacks pose serious challenges to relations with the Republic of Iraq, undermining ongoing cooperation and the fraternal ties between Iraq and GCC countries.

The note underscored the importance of the Iraqi government’s commitment to immediately and unconditionally halt and prevent all acts of aggression launched from its territory against countries in the Gulf and the wider region, emphasising the need to address these threats and bring them to an end in an immediate and responsible manner, in accordance with relevant international and regional laws and charters.

The note of protest further recalled the UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), co-sponsored by 136 countries, particularly its demand for the immediate and unconditional cessation of any acts of provocation or threats against neighboring countries, including through the use of proxies.

In this regard, the note stressed the importance of Iraq fulfilling its role in strengthening security and stability in the region, thereby preserving its sovereignty and enhancing its position as an active and responsible partner within the region.