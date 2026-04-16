EPAA concludes third edition of 'My Green Environment is My Future' initiative

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah concluded the third edition of its “My Green Environment is My Future” initiative during a ceremony held at Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum.

The event was attended by Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of EPAA, along with officials, representatives of educational institutions and strategic partners, reflecting growing commitment to promoting environmental awareness.

The initiative forms part of EPAA’s efforts to build an integrated environmental awareness system by equipping younger generations with knowledge, practical skills and hands-on experience to address environmental challenges.

Running from October 2025 to January 2026, the programme combined education with practical application through interactive activities and evaluation mechanisms measuring both knowledge and behavioural impact.

The initiative featured tailored tracks across educational stages, starting with basic environmental awareness for kindergarten students, advancing to natural resource conservation for Cycle 1, and developing applied skills and field-based learning for Cycle 2 students.

At the secondary level, the focus shifted to global environmental issues, including climate change and reducing carbon footprints, encouraging critical thinking and active participation.

Deemas said, “The initiative reflects a successful model that transforms environmental concepts into daily practices and supports the development of a generation capable of contributing to sustainability.”

She added that investing in future generations remains a key priority, highlighting the importance of collaboration between educational institutions, government entities and the wider community.

The initiative saw participation from 70 nurseries and schools across the UAE, with 48 institutions actively implementing environmental activities.

Participants included eight kindergartens, eleven Cycle 1 schools, thirteen Cycle 2 schools and sixteen secondary schools.

The programme fostered a competitive environment among schools, encouraging students to develop innovative environmental solutions and strengthen their sense of responsibility.

During the ceremony, EPAA honoured the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority for their support, alongside winning schools across categories.

Umm Al Quwain Kindergarten 3 secured first place in the kindergarten category, while Emirates Kindergarten and School in Ras Al Khaimah topped Cycle 1.

Al Bardi Girls School in Sharjah ranked first in Cycle 2, and Australian International Private School in Sharjah won the secondary category.

The initiative reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading model in environmental action and supports efforts to promote sustainability across the community.