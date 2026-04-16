University of Sharjah graduates 95 diploma holders to boost workforce readiness

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah has graduated a new cohort of 95 participants from its professional diploma programmes, reinforcing efforts to align higher education outcomes with labour market needs.

The graduates completed specialised programmes, including 61 in health facility inspection in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority, 18 in international commercial arbitration in collaboration with the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, and 16 in training of trainers (ToT). The programmes were delivered through the University’s Continuing Education and Professional Development Centre using a hybrid learning model.

Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the programmes reflect the vision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University, to link higher education with national development priorities and strengthen expertise across key sectors.

He noted that the University’s mission extends beyond traditional education to support professionals throughout their careers, adding that the programmes are designed to enhance performance and reshape professional practices.

Asmaa Nusairi, Director of the Continuing Education and Professional Development Centre, said the programmes respond directly to labour market demands and contribute to preparing qualified professionals who support the knowledge economy.

The health facility inspection diploma focuses on preparing specialists in regulatory inspection and health standards, while the international commercial arbitration diploma equips participants with skills to manage arbitration processes in line with global legal frameworks.

The Training of Trainers diploma enables participants to design and deliver effective training programmes and evaluate outcomes using modern methodologies.

Graduates highlighted the impact of the programmes on their professional development, noting improvements in practical skills and readiness to contribute to institutional performance.

The ceremony was attended by officials and representatives from partner organisations, including the Dubai Health Authority and the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre.