Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance reveals grand jury for current cycle

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance (ADAEP) has revealed the members of its grand jury for the current award cycle – distinguished Abu Dhabi and international public and private sector leaders whose calibre reinforces the importance and credibility of the award as a benchmark for excellence across government.

The Abu Dhabi Government-wide programme empowers entities to continuously advance performance within their sectors as well as contribute to cross-entity collaboration through the new Abu Dhabi Government Performance and Excellence Model, a human-centric, results-driven framework focused on delivering unified, future-ready and sustained public value, enhancing quality of life across the emirate.

The award’s rigorous assessment process – supported by more than 90 local and international experts evaluating 37 government entities and 103 initiatives across multiple award categories, and supported for the first time by AI-driven analysis – ensures that recognition reflects a genuine commitment to government-wide excellence, with the grand jury making the final selection of winners.

Chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the grand jury comprises four members, bringing together senior government figures, private sector leaders and international experts from across academia and business. It includes Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Ala’a Eraiqat, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank; Prof Mariana Mazzucato, Professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value at University College London; and senior business leader and investor Dr Andreas Jacobs, Member of the Board of Jacobs Holding AG.

In addition to harnessing the expertise of prominent government leaders experienced in driving excellence across Abu Dhabi Government and diverse sectors, the grand jury features international members with proven track records in innovation, governance and customer-centric transformation in business, as well as a leading expert on the economics of innovation and public value, bringing a global perspective on inclusive growth and societal impact.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, “Excellence is how Abu Dhabi Government turns ambition into measurable public impact. The Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance advances this by raising performance standards in line with our strategic priorities – including our ambition to become the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027 – recognising that technology is a key driver of more responsive services, better decisions and greater public value.

“This is reflected both in what the award assesses, through a focus on digital capability, innovation and future readiness, and in how it makes those assessments, with AI embedded in the evaluation process to strengthen consistency, deepen insight and support evidence-based decisions. In doing so, the award sets a clear benchmark for entities to embed advanced technologies, accelerate improvement and deliver greater public value.”

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said, “The grand jury reflects experience and expertise in government leadership, private sector performance and the international benchmarking of public value, ensuring recognition of government entities and teams who embody the spirit of innovation, adaptability and collaboration that will shape Abu Dhabi’s future. The Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance affirms that excellence is defined by tangible results that further enhance quality of life in the emirate and set new standards for the future. By meticulously aligning the award’s evaluation criteria with the Abu Dhabi vision for holistic, sustainable public value, we guarantee that every winner is a true exemplar of impact.”

Prof Mariana Mazzucato, Professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value at University College London (UCL) and Founding Director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, said, “Abu Dhabi’s approach to the Award for Excellence in Government Performance is a powerful example of how governments can move beyond traditional metrics and place public value at the heart of their ambitions. By embedding innovation, inclusivity and sustainability into its assessment framework, Abu Dhabi is not only recognising outstanding achievements but also setting a global benchmark for what it means to deliver measurable, lasting value to society.

“What stands out in Abu Dhabi’s award process is its commitment to understanding and measuring public value in a holistic way. The framework goes beyond efficiency and output, focusing on how government action can drive inclusive growth, resilience and wellbeing for all.”

The winners of the current award cycle will be announced during April 2026.