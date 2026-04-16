Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment wins Global Gold Award for Best Innovative Public Sector Project

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has won the Best Innovative Public Sector Project award at the Global Innovation Awards ceremony organized by the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI), in recognition of its leading contributions to government service development and community impact.

MBRHE received the Gold Award in the Public Sector category, outperforming 24 government entities from across the world that competed in the same category the achievement reflects the advanced position and leadership in adopting and applying best practices in government service delivery.

The recognition was awarded for the "Smart Housing Experience" initiative, a landmark project designed to advance the housing services ecosystem through cutting-edge digital solutions.

The initiative has delivered tangible results, including streamlined procedures, accelerated service completion, and elevated customer satisfaction demonstrating the efficiency and effectiveness of the solutions deployed.

MBRHE affirmed that this achievement embodies its commitment to embracing innovation as a core pillar of service development, noting that the "Smart Housing Experience" initiative stands as an advanced model for delivering integrated, sustainable government services that meet citizens' aspirations and strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in innovation and quality of life.

The Establishment further stated that this international accolade reinforces its progress toward achieving the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Social Agenda 2033, by simplifying the customer journey for accessing housing services, reducing time and effort, and enhancing citizens' quality of life, family stability, and community wellbeing.

The initiative is distinguished by its capacity to deliver integrated, scalable solutions alongside measurable community impact criteria that qualified it for first place in its category.

The Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) is among the world's foremost non-profit organizations dedicated to accrediting corporate innovation practices. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boston, United States, GIMI operates a network of more than 18,000 members across more than 116 countries. The Institute works to advance and institutionalize a culture of innovation through internationally accredited certification programs and annual awards that evaluate entries against rigorous criteria spanning impact, innovation, sustainability, and scalability.