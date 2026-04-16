UAE President receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the credentials of a number of newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE.

During the credential presentation ceremony, His Highness welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in strengthening cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries in a way that supports mutual interests. He affirmed that they will receive all necessary support to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

His Highness also underscored that the UAE’s longstanding approach is rooted in reinforcing cooperation and building partnerships for the benefit of its people and peoples around the world.

His Highness received the credentials of His Excellency Isaac Ananias Moyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; His Excellency Bolbongse Vangphaen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; and His Excellency Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and several ministers and officials.