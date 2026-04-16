Dubai Foundation for Women and Children launches 'Reaya' podcast

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched “Reaya” Podcast, its first official podcast dedicated to addressing issues related to women, children and families through a modern and accessible approach.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places the family at the centre of sustainable development and aims to enhance social cohesion and wellbeing.

The podcast will cover topics including mental health, positive parenting, family balance, innovative therapies and contemporary psychological and social challenges, featuring experts and specialists to provide practical guidance for individuals and families.

The first episode features Dr Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, discussing “Play Therapy and Animal-Assisted Therapy” and their role in supporting children’s psychological and behavioural wellbeing.

Episodes will be available on YouTube, alongside short awareness clips shared عبر the foundation’s social media platforms, including Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, said, “The launch of ‘Reaya’ Podcast reflects our commitment to using modern platforms to deliver awareness messages and support families with practical knowledge.”

She added that the podcast provides an interactive platform that simplifies specialised concepts and equips individuals with tools to better understand and address psychological and social challenges.

The initiative forms part of DFWAC’s broader efforts to enhance quality of life and family stability, reinforcing its commitment to supporting families as a cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society.

The foundation invited the public to follow the podcast through its official channels and benefit from the insights shared to support psychological and family wellbeing.