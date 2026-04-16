IACAD enhances community sustainability through 'Neighbourhood Mosques' initiative

DUBAI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai announced that its “Neighbourhood Mosques” initiative achieved significant community impact during the first quarter of 2026, with contributions supporting development projects exceeding AED5.7 million.

The initiative included the installation of new carpets in more than 30 mosques at a cost exceeding AED2 million, alongside sponsorship and maintenance for nearly 35 mosques with an annual value of over AED3.7 million, reflecting strong community engagement and trust.

Approximately 15,500 square metres of high-quality carpeting were installed, enhancing comfort and safety for worshippers while improving mosque readiness in line with sustainable operational standards.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said the initiative’s continued growth reflects a high level of community awareness and commitment to supporting mosques.

He noted that contributions represent an extension of the UAE’s culture of giving and reinforce the role of mosques as centres that promote values, social cohesion and community wellbeing.

Mohammed Jassim Al Mansoori, Director of the Customer Service Department and supervisor of the initiative, said the results highlight the community’s trust in sustainable projects that deliver long-term impact.

He added that the initiative enhances the mosque environment and improves operational efficiency, ensuring the delivery of high-quality services that meet community needs.

The initiative supports Dubai’s urban development while strengthening mosques’ role as community hubs within a framework that promotes social responsibility and quality of life.