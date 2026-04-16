UAE Space Agency strengthens global partnerships at 41st Space Symposium

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Space Agency successfully concluded its participation in the 41st Space Symposium held in Colorado Springs from 13 to 16 April 2026, marking a significant step in its mission to bolster international strategic partnerships and advance the National Space Strategy 2031.

Led by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, the delegation engaged with global leaders to discuss the future of the space sector. This participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to acting as a reliable and active partner in shaping the global space economy, focusing on doubling economic returns and enhancing national competitiveness through high-level international cooperation.

Throughout the event, the delegation highlighted several landmark achievements, most notably the extension of the Emirates Mars Mission "Hope Probe" until 2028. This decision follows the mission's significant success in gathering over 10 terabytes of open-access scientific data, providing the world’s first comprehensive view of the Martian atmosphere.

The UAE team also shared progress on the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt and various initiatives designed to stimulate the national space economy, reinforcing the country's status as a premier destination for aerospace innovation and investment.

On the sidelines of the symposium, the UAE delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with prominent international bodies, including NASA, the Korea AeroSpace Administration, and the French National Centre for Space Studies. These discussions explored collaborative opportunities in lunar and Martian exploration, the continued activation of the Artemis Accords, and the vital role of the private sector in driving technological breakthroughs.

By participating in high-level panel discussions alongside representatives from Germany and Peru, the Agency further emphasised the importance of transitioning from traditional cooperation to long-term strategic alliances that accelerate the development of advanced technologies and national talent.